Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,520 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.0 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $186.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.