Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $92,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.