Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,295 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average is $313.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

