Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $249.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

