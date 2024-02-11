Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after buying an additional 588,625 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.