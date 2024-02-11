Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $73,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

