Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Buys 21,987 Shares

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.76 per share, with a total value of C$478,393.15.
Tucows Stock Up 1.5 %
TC opened at C$30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$48.46.
Tucows Company Profile
