Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

