Truist Financial Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $200.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.58.

ELF opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

