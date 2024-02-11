Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TSE stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 174,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

