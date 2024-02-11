Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,503. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

