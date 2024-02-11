Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
