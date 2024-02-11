Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

