TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.
TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
