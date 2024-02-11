TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TSE:X opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.36. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.