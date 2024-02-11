thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.64

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $5.90. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 5,581 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

About thyssenkrupp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

