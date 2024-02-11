Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 278.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.9% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 32,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.75. 1,280,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,986. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

