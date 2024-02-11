The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,145 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $123,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,567 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DIS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,982. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

