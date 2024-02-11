The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 554,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.75. 3,488,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

