The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,749,000 after purchasing an additional 694,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.17 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
