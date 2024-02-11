The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $822.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

