The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s 5th Largest Position

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 4.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. 1,968,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

