The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.