The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,800 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

