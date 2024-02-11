The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,800 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Ensign Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The Ensign Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
