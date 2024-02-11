The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Allstate were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 155.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -287.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.