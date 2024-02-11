Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 657 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $168.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.