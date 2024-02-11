Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPL stock traded down $15.71 on Friday, reaching $1,466.11. 16,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,150. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,535.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,695.79. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.