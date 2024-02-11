Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.60. Tesco shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 102,377 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TSCDY
Tesco Stock Performance
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.