Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.60. Tesco shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 102,377 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Performance

About Tesco

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.