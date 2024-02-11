Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.93.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Stock Down 8.5 %

Terex stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.