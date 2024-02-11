Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.
Terex Stock Performance
traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,881. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Terex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.
Insider Activity at Terex
In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Terex
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.
Featured Articles
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Terex Price Performance
Terex Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Terex
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Terex by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Terex by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Terex by 64.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Terex Company Profile
Further Reading
