Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.9-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.34 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.47.

THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

