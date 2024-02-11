Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

