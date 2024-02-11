TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

