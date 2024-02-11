Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Stories

