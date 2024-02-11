Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.