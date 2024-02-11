TD Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $37.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

