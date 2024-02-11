Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

