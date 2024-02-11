Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.