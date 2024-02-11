Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,902 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tapestry by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,962,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,679 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

