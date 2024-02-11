Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.57.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $14.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. 6,604,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $299,789.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

