Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.110 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock traded down $14.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

