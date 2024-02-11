Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $690.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

