T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

