Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.