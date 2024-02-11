Susquehanna Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 34,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

