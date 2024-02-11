StockNews.com Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

