StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashford

Ashford Trading Up 9.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.