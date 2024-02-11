StockNews.com Downgrades Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) to Hold

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

WOR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

