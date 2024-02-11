StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

LC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

