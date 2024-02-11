StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Sell

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Citizens alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.