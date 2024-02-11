StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.