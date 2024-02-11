StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
